Haryana Thunders Roar to Record Victory in Pro Wrestling League

In a spectacular showcase of skill and dominance, Haryana Thunders crushed Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals with a 6–3 victory in the Pro Wrestling League on Sunday. This triumph catapulted Haryana to the top of the standings, while Mumbai remained winless.

The evening's standout moment was delivered by Iryna Koliadenko, who set a new Pro Wrestling League record with a lightning-fast win in just 28 seconds. Haryana's female wrestlers were instrumental in the victory, clinching four bouts with aplomb.

Despite a valiant effort from Mumbai, including victories by Mukul Dahiya and captain Aman Sehrawat, it was Haryana who held firm with strategic prowess and tactical finesse, setting the stage for the next face-off with Punjab Royals.

