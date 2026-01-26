Left Menu

India's New Era of Justice Unveiled at Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade featured a tableau from the Union Home Ministry, spotlighting India's shift to a modern criminal justice system with new laws. Displaying modern investigation methods and citizen-centric reforms, it underscored a move from colonial-era frameworks to an inclusive, transparent legal order.

During the Republic Day parade, a striking tableau presented by the Union Home Ministry took center stage, symbolizing a significant shift in India's criminal justice system. This display heralded the enactment of new legislative frameworks aimed at replacing outdated colonial-era laws with a modern, citizen-focused legal structure.

The tableau featured three new law books prominently placed atop the new Parliament building, underscoring a renewed approach to sovereignty and legislative reform. The backdrop was the Indian Constitution, a reminder that the core values of democracy remain at the heart of this reformed system.

The centerpiece depicted technological advancements in law enforcement, such as digital forensics and the use of the e-Sakshya app for evidence recording. The left flank of the tableau showcased responsive, technology-driven police services and an inclusive approach to law enforcement.

