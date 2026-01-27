Court Rage: Gauff's Racket-Smashing Episode

Coco Gauff's frustration boiled over after her Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Elina Svitolina, as she smashed her racket on the concrete floor—each strike representing a dropped serve. Despite her attempts to find a quiet spot away from cameras, she was caught on film venting her emotions.

The third-seeded American, a two-time major champion, faced difficulties with her serve, tallying five double-faults in the first set alone, contributing to a 6-1, 6-2 loss. Her emotional outburst highlighted the pressure professional athletes face under the spotlight.

Gauff acknowledged the public nature of her actions in a post-match conference, expressing regret about the visibility of her reaction. She emphasized the importance of letting emotions out privately and stated that her frustrations should not be directed at her support team.

(With inputs from agencies.)