Privacy on the Line: Tennis Stars Challenge Continuous Surveillance

Recent events at the Australian Open have stirred debates over privacy, as top players like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff express unease about constant camera surveillance beyond the tennis courts.

Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova, among others, emphasized the need for players to have moments of privacy, citing unwanted media attention on personal experiences during defeats. The recent capture and broadcast of Gauff's emotional moment highlighted these concerns.

This emphasis on privacy contrasts sharply with norms at other Grand Slam tournaments, where private spaces are respected. Players argue the need for boundaries beyond the uniforms of their professional roles.