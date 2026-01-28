Left Menu

Tennis Stars Demand Privacy Amid Surveillance Trend

Top tennis players Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff voice concerns over the intrusive nature of cameras at tournaments, highlighting the conflict between entertainment and player privacy. They argue for more off-camera spaces, questioning the necessity of constant surveillance amidst fan engagement activities at major tournaments.

Updated: 28-01-2026 12:44 IST
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, two of the biggest names in women's tennis, are raising concerns about the extent of camera surveillance in tennis tournaments.

Following her recent match at the Australian Open, Swiatek expressed unease with the omnipresent cameras, questioning the balance between entertainment and privacy for players.

Echoing Swiatek, Gauff called for discussions on the subject, emphasizing the lack of private spaces at tournaments, a situation she argues necessitates immediate attention from organizers.

