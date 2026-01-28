Tennis Stars Demand Privacy Amid Surveillance Trend

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, two of the biggest names in women's tennis, are raising concerns about the extent of camera surveillance in tennis tournaments.

Following her recent match at the Australian Open, Swiatek expressed unease with the omnipresent cameras, questioning the balance between entertainment and privacy for players.

Echoing Swiatek, Gauff called for discussions on the subject, emphasizing the lack of private spaces at tournaments, a situation she argues necessitates immediate attention from organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)