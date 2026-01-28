Left Menu

Tennis Titans Clash: Sabalenka and Svitolina Face Off in Semis

Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina meet in the Australian Open women's semifinals, both on impressive winning streaks. Sabalenka, a top player from Belarus, is known for her powerful game, while Ukrainian Svitolina brings hope to her nation. Both focus on tennis amid ongoing questions about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The spotlight will shine on the backstory as Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina meet in the Australian Open women's semifinals. Sabalenka, a Belarusian, and Svitolina, from Ukraine, both focus on their game despite frequent questions about the Russia-Ukraine war. Sabalenka, top-ranked and seeking her third title in Australia, is known for her strong social media presence. Meanwhile, Svitolina, who returned to Top 10 after a maternity break, aims to inspire her conflict-stricken nation.

Svitolina swiftly swept past Coco Gauff to reach her first Australian semifinal, while Sabalenka, a finalist multiple times, boasts a 5-1 record against Svitolina. They're both on a roll in 2026, with title wins in warm-up events. Svitolina eyes her first major final, recognizing Sabalenka's powerful and consistent play.

In other Australian Open news, Jessica Pegula reached the semifinals to face 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina. Pegula aims for her maiden Grand Slam victory, while Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan, focuses on experience gained from past finals. As the tournament progresses, players remain fixated on their individual games under the Australian sun.

