Aman Nagdev Triumphs in Riveting Polo Cup Showdown

Aman Nagdev clinched the Polo Cup title in a fierce contest at the Indian National Racing Championship. Nagdev outpaced rivals Aditya Patnaik and Ojas Surve in dramatic races at the Madras International Circuit, with Surve delivering a standout performance in wet conditions to secure a race victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:34 IST
Aman Nagdev of Noida clinched the prestigious title in India's top Touring Car Series, the Polo Cup, during a thrilling final day of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship.

The championship witnessed Nagdev, along with Navi Mumbai's Aditya Patnaik and Ojas Surve, fiercely competing for the national crown over four high-stakes races at the Madras International Circuit. Surve claimed a crucial pole position in Race 1, setting a rapid lap time.

Despite fierce competition and adverse weather conditions, Nagdev secured his victory after an exhilarating series of races, with Surve demonstrating superior driving skills in wet conditions to clinch Race 2, leaving the audience in awe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

