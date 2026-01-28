Left Menu

Noida Tragedy: Plot Owner Blames Authority for Safety Lapses

A techie’s death at a Noida construction site spotlights disputes over removed barricades and safety lapses. The plot owner, Wiztown Planners, blames the Noida Authority's advertising penalties for compromising site security. Public protests, arrests, and an SIT investigation follow, intensifying scrutiny over infrastructure neglect and project management issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A techie's tragic death at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150 has prompted serious allegations against the Noida Authority and developers. The plot owner, Wiztown Planners, claims a forced removal of protective barricades at the behest of the Noida Authority, following a dispute over advertising fines, contributed to the fatal incident.

While the developers had repeatedly warned about infrastructural vulnerabilities, including flooding due to faulty sewer systems, the authority maintains its actions were limited to curbing illegal advertisements and did not impinge on ensuring safety. Nonetheless, the drowning of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta has ignited public outrage, with arrests made, including Abhay Kumar of Wiztown and his associates.

Protests by locals and legal actions underline ongoing safety and regulatory compliance concerns across Noida's rapid development landscape. Authorities and firms involved face strict scrutiny following allegations of negligence, environmental violations, and prior ignored warnings from both developers and governmental bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

