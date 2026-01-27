Rohit Sharma: The Catalyst Behind India's T20 Triumph

Former India coach Rahul Dravid lauded the leadership qualities of Rohit Sharma, which he said played a crucial role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory. Dravid highlighted Sharma's openness to change as a key aspect of his captaincy.

During Dravid's nearly three-year tenure as head coach, Sharma's approach made the task of relaying the team's strategic messages significantly simpler. The former coach also spoke of Sharma's congenial nature, which fostered a strong team rapport and facilitated effective communication.

Dravid also emphasized the importance of evolving coaching strategies to keep pace with modern cricket's continually shifting dynamics. He observed that effective coaching requires adaptability, acknowledging that yesterday's methods might not address today's game requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)