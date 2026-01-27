Left Menu

Mizoram's Academic Year Restructuring: A Shift Towards Adaptability

Mizoram will revert to a January-December academic calendar starting the 2027-28 school year for primary and high school students, keeping classes 11 and 12 on the April-March cycle. The decision responds to climate, topography, and lifestyle considerations, with broad community support. School uniforms will now be school-specific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:29 IST
Mizoram's Academic Year Restructuring: A Shift Towards Adaptability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift, Mizoram is set to realign its school academic calendar to a January-December cycle for primary and high school pupils starting the 2027-28 academic year. Education Minister Vanlalthlana announced the change, citing climate, topography, and lifestyle considerations of the state as driving factors.

The decision followed extensive consultations, with 92.2% of feedback supporting the reversion to the January-December cycle. Despite the shift, classes 11 and 12 will adhere to the current April-March schedule. The introduction of school-specific uniforms replaces the common attire policy, responding to requests from educational institutions.

Further educational reforms include the Mizoram Board of School Education's new policy to eliminate distinctions in class 10 and 12 results, aiming to promote quality education over rote learning. This move intends to improve students' subject comprehension and performance in national competitive exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026