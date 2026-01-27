Mizoram's Academic Year Restructuring: A Shift Towards Adaptability

In a significant shift, Mizoram is set to realign its school academic calendar to a January-December cycle for primary and high school pupils starting the 2027-28 academic year. Education Minister Vanlalthlana announced the change, citing climate, topography, and lifestyle considerations of the state as driving factors.

The decision followed extensive consultations, with 92.2% of feedback supporting the reversion to the January-December cycle. Despite the shift, classes 11 and 12 will adhere to the current April-March schedule. The introduction of school-specific uniforms replaces the common attire policy, responding to requests from educational institutions.

Further educational reforms include the Mizoram Board of School Education's new policy to eliminate distinctions in class 10 and 12 results, aiming to promote quality education over rote learning. This move intends to improve students' subject comprehension and performance in national competitive exams.

