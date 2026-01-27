De Minaur Resilient After Quarterfinal Defeat by Alcaraz

In the wake of a sobering 7-5 6-2 6-1 loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open quarter-finals, Alex de Minaur vows resilience and persistence. Despite the defeat meaning Alcaraz advances to the semifinals, de Minaur is keen on addressing areas of improvement in his game.

De Minaur acknowledges the difficulty of facing top-tier opponents, including losses against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Yet, he remains optimistic, focusing on refining his groundstrokes and increasing ball speed to better compete.

At 26, de Minaur understands the need for adjustments, noting, "Some tweaks can bridge the gap." The Australian is committed to enhancing his game while maintaining his resolve to bounce back on the court.

