Gujarat Giants Triumph in Tense WPL Clash Despite Delhi Capitals' Late Fightback

Sophie Devine and Rajeshwari Gayakwad orchestrated a thrilling win for Gujarat Giants, who edged out Delhi Capitals by three runs in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday.

Devine's impressive 4/37 and Gayakwad's 3/20 halted Delhi Capitals' chase, leaving them stranded at 171 for 8 chasing a target of 175.

Despite a spirited effort from Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana in the final overs, Gujarat's disciplined bowling attack secured a dramatic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)