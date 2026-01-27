Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Triumph in Tense WPL Clash Despite Delhi Capitals' Late Fightback

Sophie Devine and Rajeshwari Gayakwad led Gujarat Giants to a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals by three runs in the Women's Premier League. Despite late heroics from Niki Prasad, Gujarat's bowling attack restricted Delhi to 171 for 8, chasing a target of 175, with Devine taking crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:56 IST
Sophie Devine and Rajeshwari Gayakwad orchestrated a thrilling win for Gujarat Giants, who edged out Delhi Capitals by three runs in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday.

Devine's impressive 4/37 and Gayakwad's 3/20 halted Delhi Capitals' chase, leaving them stranded at 171 for 8 chasing a target of 175.

Despite a spirited effort from Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana in the final overs, Gujarat's disciplined bowling attack secured a dramatic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

