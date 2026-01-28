Left Menu

Markram's Masterclass Leads South Africa to Victory Against Windies

South Africa captain Aiden Markram's unbeaten 86, along with Ryan Rickelton's 40, led to a nine-wicket victory against the West Indies in the first T20 of a three-match series. South Africa comfortably chased down the target of 173-7, preparing both teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paarl | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:17 IST
Markram's Masterclass Leads South Africa to Victory Against Windies
Aiden Markram
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a thrilling opening match of their three-game series, South Africa's captain Aiden Markram showcased his talent with an unbeaten innings of 86 runs, securing a nine-wicket triumph over the West Indies at Boland Park.

The hosts chased down West Indies' total of 173-7 with ease and 13 balls to spare, gearing up both teams for the impending T20 World Cup. Markram, facing just 47 balls, found an invaluable partner in Ryan Rickelton, whose unbeaten 40 contributed to a critical second-wicket partnership of 93 runs.

While the Windies put up a competitive score, thanks largely to Shimron Hetmyer's swift 48 runs, South Africa proved too strong. The series will continue in Pretoria and conclude in Johannesburg before the global stage beckons in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026