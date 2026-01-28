Markram's Masterclass Leads South Africa to Victory Against Windies

In a thrilling opening match of their three-game series, South Africa's captain Aiden Markram showcased his talent with an unbeaten innings of 86 runs, securing a nine-wicket triumph over the West Indies at Boland Park.

The hosts chased down West Indies' total of 173-7 with ease and 13 balls to spare, gearing up both teams for the impending T20 World Cup. Markram, facing just 47 balls, found an invaluable partner in Ryan Rickelton, whose unbeaten 40 contributed to a critical second-wicket partnership of 93 runs.

While the Windies put up a competitive score, thanks largely to Shimron Hetmyer's swift 48 runs, South Africa proved too strong. The series will continue in Pretoria and conclude in Johannesburg before the global stage beckons in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)