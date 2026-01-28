Left Menu

Loic Meillard Shines Bright in Schladming's Floodlit Slalom

Loic Meillard clinched victory in the World Cup giant slalom in Schladming, Austria, edging out Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt finished fourth while Alban Elezi Cannaferina secured his first podium finish. Meillard's skillful second run brought him to third in the giant slalom standings, setting the stage for the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

In a dazzling display under the floodlights of Schladming, Austria, Loic Meillard secured a thrilling victory in the World Cup giant slalom event on Tuesday. The Swiss skier delivered a masterful second run, overcoming a narrow deficit to gain the top spot.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who led after the first run, was edged out by 0.06 seconds as he struggled on the rutted course, ultimately finishing second. Meanwhile, young French talent Alban Elezi Cannaferina made headlines with his stunning maiden podium finish by clocking the fastest second run.

Despite Marco Odermatt's impressive push from seventh to fourth, Meillard's triumph marks his second giant slalom win this season, propelling him into contention for Olympic gold in Milano Cortina. Meillard expressed his joy, celebrating a venue that holds fond memories and promising momentum as the Games approach.

