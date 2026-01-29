Global Market Jitters: The 'Sell America' Trend in Focus

The global financial market is closely monitoring the burgeoning 'Sell America' trend, spurred by the vast exposure to U.S. assets reaching an astounding $69 trillion. This figure represents net holdings of $27 trillion, which could potentially prompt a wave of selling if investors choose to de-risk from the U.S.

Investors are wary due to multiple geopolitical factors, including U.S. policies affecting global trade relations and technological sectors. Japan, a major holder of U.S. assets, exhibits a modest inclination to rebalance its holdings, despite its substantial shares in U.S. markets. Moreover, relations souring between the U.S. and Europe could lead to a decline in transatlantic investment activities.

Conversely, smaller nations holding significant U.S. securities relative to their total assets, like Norway and Denmark, could contemplate diversification to mitigate risks. However, the strengthening of their domestic currencies against the dollar complicates the rebalancing process, posing further challenges and unease among policymakers.