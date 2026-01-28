Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid Minneapolis Immigration Crackdown: The Alex Pretti Incident

In Minneapolis, federal officers shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an attempted arrest. The incident, sparking controversy, led President Trump to intensify immigration enforcement in the area. The event has stirred significant political response and prompted calls for impartial investigations into the use of force by federal agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 05:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 05:12 IST
Tensions Rise Amid Minneapolis Immigration Crackdown: The Alex Pretti Incident
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal officers shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis during an encounter, a Customs and Border Protection official confirmed. The officers tried to arrest Pretti, leading to a struggle, during which he reportedly brandished a gun. In response, two federal officers fired their weapons.

The incident escalated the immigration crackdown in Minnesota, with President Donald Trump assigning border czar Tom Homan to spearhead the operations. This move came a day after Pretti's shooting, the state's second fatal incident involving immigration enforcement this month.

Local officials, including Minnesota's governor and Minneapolis' mayor, met with Homan to discuss the situation and emphasize the need for impartial investigations. Meanwhile, immigration enforcement activities continued across the region, with varying public reactions and legal challenges emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026