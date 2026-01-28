Tensions Rise Amid Minneapolis Immigration Crackdown: The Alex Pretti Incident
In Minneapolis, federal officers shot and killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an attempted arrest. The incident, sparking controversy, led President Trump to intensify immigration enforcement in the area. The event has stirred significant political response and prompted calls for impartial investigations into the use of force by federal agents.
Federal officers shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis during an encounter, a Customs and Border Protection official confirmed. The officers tried to arrest Pretti, leading to a struggle, during which he reportedly brandished a gun. In response, two federal officers fired their weapons.
The incident escalated the immigration crackdown in Minnesota, with President Donald Trump assigning border czar Tom Homan to spearhead the operations. This move came a day after Pretti's shooting, the state's second fatal incident involving immigration enforcement this month.
Local officials, including Minnesota's governor and Minneapolis' mayor, met with Homan to discuss the situation and emphasize the need for impartial investigations. Meanwhile, immigration enforcement activities continued across the region, with varying public reactions and legal challenges emerging.
