Surfing Sensation John John Florence Extends Sabbatical for Global Sailing Adventure

John John Florence, the three-time World Champion surfer, has shocked the surfing community by announcing he won't return to the 2026 Championship Tour.

The Hawaiian athlete will instead continue a global sailing expedition with his family, having previously planned a break for 2025 after his 2024 title win.

Florence aims to explore new areas, improve his surfing, and embrace fatherhood during this hiatus. Moroccan surfer Ramzi Boukhiam is set to take Florence's spot in the upcoming Championship Tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)