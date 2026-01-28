Surfing Sensation John John Florence Extends Sabbatical for Global Sailing Adventure
Three-time World Champion surfer John John Florence extends his hiatus from the Championship Tour into 2026, opting for a global sailing expedition with his family. Florence wishes to explore new horizons while enhancing his surfing skills and embracing fatherhood, foregoing the competitive waves for adventure and personal growth.
John John Florence, the three-time World Champion surfer, has shocked the surfing community by announcing he won't return to the 2026 Championship Tour.
The Hawaiian athlete will instead continue a global sailing expedition with his family, having previously planned a break for 2025 after his 2024 title win.
Florence aims to explore new areas, improve his surfing, and embrace fatherhood during this hiatus. Moroccan surfer Ramzi Boukhiam is set to take Florence's spot in the upcoming Championship Tour.
