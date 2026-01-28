Bangladesh's Gen-Z Revolution: Hope and Disillusionment in Dhaka

Dhaka University student Sadman Mujtaba Rafid defied both personal and institutional pressures to join protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, believing the demonstrations were crucial for democracy to thrive.

However, as the country approaches the February 12 parliamentary election—the first since significant political unrest—Rafid's optimism has waned. Alongside many young Bangladeshis, he yearns for sweeping reforms and broader social equity, which remain elusive under current political choices.

The upcoming election signifies a departure from Hasina's long-term rule but lacks the anticipated reforms. Despite high enthusiasm for voting, Gen-Z voters face limited political alternatives and are divided between established parties and a student-Islamist alliance. This has compounded frustrations for a generation that drove last year's protests with aspirations for profound change.

