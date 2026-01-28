SoftBank's Ambitious Investment Move in OpenAI

In a strategic move likely to shake up the technology investment landscape, SoftBank is reportedly in discussions to inject an additional $30 billion into OpenAI. Sources familiar with the negotiations informed Reuters on Tuesday about these potential financial developments.

This significant investment would be part of a larger funding round, aiming to raise as much as $100 billion, and would value OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, at approximately $830 billion. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on this unfolding financial narrative.

Neither SoftBank nor OpenAI responded immediately to requests for comment on the report, leaving the tech world abuzz with speculation. Last year, SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, concluded a notable $41 billion investment in OpenAI, securing roughly an 11 percent stake in the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)