Royal Challengers Bengaluru Aim for Final Berth Despite Recent Stumbles

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leaders in the Women's Premier League, seek redemption after two consecutive losses as they face the UP Warriorz on Thursday.

With 10 points already, RCB aims to secure a final berth with a win over UPW, currently hindered by an injury to top scorer Phoebe Litchfield.

The pressure mounts for both teams, with UPW needing decisive wins to stay in playoff contention, while RCB aims to bounce back from previous setbacks, relying on star players like Richa Ghosh to guide them to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)