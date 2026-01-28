Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Aim for Final Berth Despite Recent Stumbles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), atop the Women's Premier League standings, aim to clinch a final berth against UP Warriorz. Despite two recent defeats, RCB leads with 10 points. UPW faces challenges, including an injury to star batter Phoebe Litchfield, as they attempt to sustain their playoff hopes.

Updated: 28-01-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:28 IST
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), leaders in the Women's Premier League, seek redemption after two consecutive losses as they face the UP Warriorz on Thursday.

With 10 points already, RCB aims to secure a final berth with a win over UPW, currently hindered by an injury to top scorer Phoebe Litchfield.

The pressure mounts for both teams, with UPW needing decisive wins to stay in playoff contention, while RCB aims to bounce back from previous setbacks, relying on star players like Richa Ghosh to guide them to victory.

