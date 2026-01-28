Kiwi Triumph: New Zealand's Unforgettable Test Victory in India

In a momentous cricketing achievement, New Zealand clinched a landmark 3-0 Test series victory against India in late 2024, surprising many, including former cricketer Ian Smith. This watershed win highlighted the significant contribution of left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner, who dismantled India's long-standing home dominance.

The batting prowess of Rachin Ravindra and Will Young further solidified New Zealand's superiority, overshadowing some of India's more seasoned players. Meanwhile, South Africa's subsequent Test series win against India exposed looming challenges for Indian batters on spin-friendly tracks, a concern echoed by Smith.

Addressing New Zealand's cricket landscape, Smith weighed in on players opting out of central contracts for lucrative T20 league opportunities, emphasizing the financial allure for younger talents like Finn Allen. While understanding the choices of veterans like Kane Williamson, Smith expressed concern over young cricketers leaving national commitments prematurely.

