Kiwi Triumph: New Zealand's Unforgettable Test Victory in India

New Zealand celebrated a historic 3-0 Test series win in India in 2024, largely owing to their improved spin performance. Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner played pivotal roles, while Rachin Ravindra and Will Young excelled in batting. Ian Smith expressed surprise at the victory and discussed challenges facing Indian batters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:03 IST
In a momentous cricketing achievement, New Zealand clinched a landmark 3-0 Test series victory against India in late 2024, surprising many, including former cricketer Ian Smith. This watershed win highlighted the significant contribution of left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner, who dismantled India's long-standing home dominance.

The batting prowess of Rachin Ravindra and Will Young further solidified New Zealand's superiority, overshadowing some of India's more seasoned players. Meanwhile, South Africa's subsequent Test series win against India exposed looming challenges for Indian batters on spin-friendly tracks, a concern echoed by Smith.

Addressing New Zealand's cricket landscape, Smith weighed in on players opting out of central contracts for lucrative T20 league opportunities, emphasizing the financial allure for younger talents like Finn Allen. While understanding the choices of veterans like Kane Williamson, Smith expressed concern over young cricketers leaving national commitments prematurely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

