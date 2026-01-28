Left Menu

Global Sports Conference to Shape India’s Olympic Future

NSNIS Patiala is hosting 'Grassroots to Greatness,' a key conference on February 6-7, 2026. The event will focus on athlete development for the 2036 Olympics. Featuring experts from around the globe, it aims to enhance India's sports ecosystem through data-driven, holistic frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:45 IST
"Harmonizing Movement: Integrating Yoga with Sports Science for Peak Performance" conducted last year (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patiala's Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), is set to hold an international conference titled "Grassroots to Greatness: Talent Identification and Athlete Development" on February 6-7, 2026. This event aligns with India's vision for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Building on the success of previous conferences, this year's event will see participation from over 550 delegates, including coaches, sports scientists, and students, alongside 30+ national and international experts. The event will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

Key speakers include international experts like Nenad Trunic from Serbia and Martin Toms from the UK. The focus areas include talent identification, athlete development pathways, and holistic support, with an emphasis on science and technology's role in optimizing athlete performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

