Left Menu

India Set to Defend T20 World Cup Title: A Clear Path with Strong Spin Arsenal

Ravi Shastri, former Indian all-rounder and head coach, endorses the Men in Blue as favorites for the T20 World Cup. With a strong spin lineup and lowered pressure, India's campaign begins February 7 against the USA. Key players like Jasprit Bumrah provide depth and experience for a robust defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:28 IST
India Set to Defend T20 World Cup Title: A Clear Path with Strong Spin Arsenal
Team India. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident statement, former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has positioned the Indian cricket team as strong contenders to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title. Shastri cites the team's reduced pressure with many debutant players and India's formidable spin attack as pivotal to their campaign, which kicks off on February 7 against the USA in Group A.

Suryakumar Yadav leads an impressive squad that has maintained an unbeaten series streak since their previous triumph under Rohit Sharma. Shastri emphasized the vital roles of seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, asserting that their all-around capabilities and match fitness make the team formidable. Shastri is also hopeful for the full recovery of Tilak Varma and praised the impact of emerging talents like Shivam Dube.

Highlighting the team's strategic depth, Shastri pointed to India's robust spin options, including Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel, as game-changers. He warned about the perils of pressure, especially when playing at home, where a brief lapse can determine game outcomes. However, he remains confident in the squad's resilience and depth, trusting their ability to start strong and recover from potential setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026