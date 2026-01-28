India Set to Defend T20 World Cup Title: A Clear Path with Strong Spin Arsenal

In a confident statement, former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri has positioned the Indian cricket team as strong contenders to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title. Shastri cites the team's reduced pressure with many debutant players and India's formidable spin attack as pivotal to their campaign, which kicks off on February 7 against the USA in Group A.

Suryakumar Yadav leads an impressive squad that has maintained an unbeaten series streak since their previous triumph under Rohit Sharma. Shastri emphasized the vital roles of seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, asserting that their all-around capabilities and match fitness make the team formidable. Shastri is also hopeful for the full recovery of Tilak Varma and praised the impact of emerging talents like Shivam Dube.

Highlighting the team's strategic depth, Shastri pointed to India's robust spin options, including Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel, as game-changers. He warned about the perils of pressure, especially when playing at home, where a brief lapse can determine game outcomes. However, he remains confident in the squad's resilience and depth, trusting their ability to start strong and recover from potential setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)