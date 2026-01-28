Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain to Lead Indian Contingent at Boxam International

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain leads a 33-member Indian team at the Boxam International Tournament in Spain. India will participate in both Olympic and non-Olympic weight categories, with notable absentees due to injury or focus on upcoming championships. Newly-appointed coach Santiago Nieva joins the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:31 IST
Lovlina Borgohain to Lead Indian Contingent at Boxam International
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is set to lead a formidable 33-member Indian squad at the Boxam International Tournament scheduled to begin in La Nucia, Spain, on February 2. The tournament marks India's first international competition of a year bustling with major events including the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Per the Boxing Federation of India's selection policy, winners and runners-up from recent National Championships have been selected, allowing for strong representation in both Olympic and non-Olympic weight categories. However, prominent boxers such as Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria, and Minakshi Hooda will be missing from the lineup due to preparation and injuries.

The team will travel under the guidance of newly appointed head coach and former high performance director Santiago Nieva, making his debut international assignment. In the men's squad, Mohammad Hussamuddin will return from injury, joining fellow medallists for a promising performance as they aim for international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026