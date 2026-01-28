Lovlina Borgohain to Lead Indian Contingent at Boxam International

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is set to lead a formidable 33-member Indian squad at the Boxam International Tournament scheduled to begin in La Nucia, Spain, on February 2. The tournament marks India's first international competition of a year bustling with major events including the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Per the Boxing Federation of India's selection policy, winners and runners-up from recent National Championships have been selected, allowing for strong representation in both Olympic and non-Olympic weight categories. However, prominent boxers such as Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria, and Minakshi Hooda will be missing from the lineup due to preparation and injuries.

The team will travel under the guidance of newly appointed head coach and former high performance director Santiago Nieva, making his debut international assignment. In the men's squad, Mohammad Hussamuddin will return from injury, joining fellow medallists for a promising performance as they aim for international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)