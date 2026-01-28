India Legends Triumph in Asian Legends Cup Opener Against Sri Lanka

India Legends triumphed over Sri Lanka Legends by six wickets in the inaugural match of the Asian Legends Cup 2026, held in Thailand. The Sri Lankan side, batting first, managed a total of 98 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Samith Ruberu was the standout performer for Sri Lanka, scoring 31 runs off 19 balls.

India's bowling unit was spearheaded by Kalim Khan, who impressed with a significant spell, capturing three wickets at the cost of 37 runs. Narendra Meena and Amardeep Sonkar further bolstered the attack, each taking two wickets, ensuring the Sri Lankan batting lineup struggled throughout.

In response, the Indian team successfully chased down the target, reaching 99 for four in 17.4 overs. The victory marks a promising beginning for India Legends in the tournament. Kalim Khan's all-round excellence earned him the Man of the Match title, confirming his decisive role in the game. The Asian Legends Cup features teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Hong Kong, marking a pivotal moment for veteran cricket in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)