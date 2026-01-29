Left Menu

Frenzied Final Day: Real Madrid's Champions League Upset

Real Madrid failed to automatically qualify for the Champions League knockout stage after a dramatic 4-2 defeat to Benfica. Chaos unfolded as Anatoliy Trubin scored an unexpected goal securing Benfica's playoff spot. Other clubs faced similar playoff fates, despite intense efforts on the frenetic final group-stage night.

Updated: 29-01-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:45 IST
On a tense Wednesday evening of group-stage finales, Real Madrid stumbled to a shocking 4-2 defeat against Benfica, missing an automatic Champions League knockout place. Despite a lead from Kylian Mbappe, chaos ensued, as Jose Mourinho's Benfica staged a dramatic comeback.

In the dying moments, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin secured Benfica's playoff spot with an extraordinary header, eliminating Real to ninth. The night's drama included multiple sending-offs while Barcelona's comeback against Copenhagen ensured their top-eight finish.

The expanded UEFA Champions League format kept fans on edge until the final seconds, with only a handful confirmed eliminations and guaranteed qualifications, making it a thrilling spectacle.

