On a tense Wednesday evening of group-stage finales, Real Madrid stumbled to a shocking 4-2 defeat against Benfica, missing an automatic Champions League knockout place. Despite a lead from Kylian Mbappe, chaos ensued, as Jose Mourinho's Benfica staged a dramatic comeback.

In the dying moments, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin secured Benfica's playoff spot with an extraordinary header, eliminating Real to ninth. The night's drama included multiple sending-offs while Barcelona's comeback against Copenhagen ensured their top-eight finish.

The expanded UEFA Champions League format kept fans on edge until the final seconds, with only a handful confirmed eliminations and guaranteed qualifications, making it a thrilling spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)