Left Menu

Maximum Sentence for Plotting Assassination: Voices Against Intimidation

Carlisle Rivera received a 15-year prison sentence for plotting to assassinate Iranian American writer Masih Alinejad on Tehran's behalf. Alinejad emphasized the attack represents a broader threat to Americans and called for government action against aggressive international adversaries, stressing her advocacy is solely for women's rights, not violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:46 IST
Maximum Sentence for Plotting Assassination: Voices Against Intimidation

A federal judge handed down a maximum 15-year sentence to Carlisle Rivera for conspiring to kill Iranian American writer and activist Masih Alinejad. Rivera's actions on behalf of Tehran were described as 'chilling' by Judge Lewis J. Liman during the sentencing at a Manhattan federal court.

Alinejad, a journalist and human rights advocate, described during the hearing how attempts on her life severely disrupted her and her family's lives. Her plea for justice resonated as she urged for action to prevent targeting of US citizens, highlighting her mission to promote freedom of expression in Iran.

Before the verdict, Rivera expressed remorse for his actions. Outside the courthouse, Alinejad reiterated her call for decisive measures against Iranian leadership while advocating for peaceful resolutions. Her activism began after leaving Iran in 2009, promoting women's rights globally against oppressive regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026