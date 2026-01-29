Maximum Sentence for Plotting Assassination: Voices Against Intimidation

A federal judge handed down a maximum 15-year sentence to Carlisle Rivera for conspiring to kill Iranian American writer and activist Masih Alinejad. Rivera's actions on behalf of Tehran were described as 'chilling' by Judge Lewis J. Liman during the sentencing at a Manhattan federal court.

Alinejad, a journalist and human rights advocate, described during the hearing how attempts on her life severely disrupted her and her family's lives. Her plea for justice resonated as she urged for action to prevent targeting of US citizens, highlighting her mission to promote freedom of expression in Iran.

Before the verdict, Rivera expressed remorse for his actions. Outside the courthouse, Alinejad reiterated her call for decisive measures against Iranian leadership while advocating for peaceful resolutions. Her activism began after leaving Iran in 2009, promoting women's rights globally against oppressive regimes.

