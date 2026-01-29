Left Menu

Brooklyn Man Sentenced in Iran-Backed Murder-for-Hire Plot

Carlisle Rivera, also known as "Pop", was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a failed Iran-backed murder-for-hire plot targeting Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad. Prosecutors describe the plot as part of an ongoing effort by Iran to repress political opponents abroad. Rivera pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:47 IST
Brooklyn Man Sentenced in Iran-Backed Murder-for-Hire Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlisle Rivera, dubbed "Pop," has been handed a 15-year prison sentence for his involvement in a botched Iran-supported murder-for-hire scheme aimed at Masih Alinejad, a well-known Iranian dissident and critic of Iran's policies, living in the U.S., as reported by the Justice Department.

Rivera was found guilty of conspiring to commit murder-for-hire and stalking by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in the Southern District of New York, according to a Justice Department statement. Alinejad, a vocal critic of Iran's head-covering laws, was the alleged target of the plot while residing in Brooklyn.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and intelligence officials have been accused by U.S. prosecutors of repeatedly targeting Alinejad, although Iran denies any such intentions. The case falls under the Justice Department's focus on transnational repression conducted by authoritarian regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026