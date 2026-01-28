Left Menu

Bengaluru Strikers Clinch Nail-Biting Victory in ISPL Thriller

Bengaluru Strikers won a tense four-wicket victory against Ahmedabad Lions in the Indian Street Premier League. Chasing 69, they reached 70/6 in 9.3 overs. Bhushan Gole's unbeaten 17 was crucial. Imdad Pasha's 3/15 was key in restricting Ahmedabad, who relied heavily on Pradeep Patil's 32 not out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:06 IST
Bengaluru Strikers Clinch Nail-Biting Victory in ISPL Thriller
The Bengaluru Strikers secured a narrow four-wicket victory against Ahmedabad Lions in a tense, low-scoring match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3. This nail-biting encounter unfolded on Wednesday, with Bengaluru chasing a target of 69 and clinching victory with three balls to spare.

A formidable performance by Imdad Pasha, who claimed three wickets for 15 runs in just two overs, set the tone as Bengaluru's bowlers dominated from the outset. Despite cautious innings from Sikandarbhai Bhatti, who scored 11, Ahmedabad struggled to build momentum and could only manage 68/6 in their ten allotted overs, largely thanks to Pradeep Patil's resilient 32 not out.

In response, the Strikers faced their own battle against disciplined bowling from Ahmedabad, with Farman Khan taking 2/7 and Zaid Khan making significant strikes. Despite a wobble in the middle order, Bhushan Gole's unbeaten 17 from 9 balls, featuring three boundaries, led Bengaluru to victory, preserving their campaign momentum.

