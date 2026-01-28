Left Menu

New Zealand Secures First Win Against India in Exciting T20 Clash

New Zealand defeated India by 50 runs in the fourth Twenty20 International in Visakhapatnam, marking their first win in the series. Despite a strong opening, New Zealand posted 215-7, then bowled out India for 165 in 18.4 overs. Shivam Dube's rapid 65 wasn't enough to alter the outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand achieved its first victory in the five-match Twenty20 series with a 50-run win over India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The visitors, having been put in to bat, built an impressive opening partnership between Tim Seifert and Devon Conway, contributing to a total of 215-7.

Despite a fighting 65 off 23 balls from India's Shivam Dube, New Zealand's bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner, bowled India out for 165 runs in just 18.4 overs. This win narrowed the series lead for India to 3-1 as teams continue to gear up for the final match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Key moments included Tim Seifert's quickfire innings and Daryl Mitchell's robust performance in the death overs, ensuring New Zealand set a challenging target. With notable contributions from Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh in India's attempt to counter, the match showcased high-intensity cricket ahead of the series finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

