New Zealand Secures First Win Against India in Exciting T20 Clash

New Zealand achieved its first victory in the five-match Twenty20 series with a 50-run win over India in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The visitors, having been put in to bat, built an impressive opening partnership between Tim Seifert and Devon Conway, contributing to a total of 215-7.

Despite a fighting 65 off 23 balls from India's Shivam Dube, New Zealand's bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner, bowled India out for 165 runs in just 18.4 overs. This win narrowed the series lead for India to 3-1 as teams continue to gear up for the final match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Key moments included Tim Seifert's quickfire innings and Daryl Mitchell's robust performance in the death overs, ensuring New Zealand set a challenging target. With notable contributions from Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh in India's attempt to counter, the match showcased high-intensity cricket ahead of the series finale.

