Left Menu

Lando Norris Reflects on Promising McLaren Shakedown in Barcelona

Lando Norris expressed satisfaction with his performance in the new McLaren during a shakedown test in Barcelona, completing 77 laps. He will hand over testing duties to teammate Oscar Piastri before returning for more laps. Other teams like Mercedes have also seen positive results. Reliability issues plagued teams such as Haas and Audi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 01:55 IST
Lando Norris Reflects on Promising McLaren Shakedown in Barcelona
Formula One

Formula One champion Lando Norris described his return to the McLaren cockpit as a 'decent day,' racking up 77 laps during a shakedown test at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday. The session marks the first time the new MCL40 has been fully assembled and taken to the track.

After enjoying his time on the track, the 26-year-old Briton will pass the driving duties to Australian teammate Oscar Piastri for Thursday's session before returning on Friday. Mercedes, who supply McLaren's engines, were equally positive about their progress, achieving a significant number of laps with drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Despite successes from various teams, reliability issues have been a challenge for others. Haas faced problems alongside Audi, which lost valuable time due to technical difficulties with their newly branded engine. Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin hailed the mileage accomplishments as a positive start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026