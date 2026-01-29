USA Returns Seized Tanker to Venezuela: A Historic Move
The United States has returned the Panama-flagged supertanker M/T Sophia to Venezuela, marking the first known instance of such an action under President Donald Trump's administration. The reasons for the tanker's return remain undisclosed by U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In an unexpected diplomatic gesture, the United States has returned a previously seized supertanker to Venezuela, according to two U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. This development is unprecedented during President Donald Trump's administration, marking a fascinating shift in approach.
The tanker, identified as the Panama-flagged M/T Sophia, was handed back to Venezuelan authorities earlier this month. However, the reasons behind the tanker's return have not been disclosed by officials who preferred to remain anonymous.
While the move raises questions, the U.S. Coast Guard, responsible for operations involving interdiction and seizures, has yet to offer any public comment on this decision.
