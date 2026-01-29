Left Menu

USA Returns Seized Tanker to Venezuela: A Historic Move

The United States has returned the Panama-flagged supertanker M/T Sophia to Venezuela, marking the first known instance of such an action under President Donald Trump's administration. The reasons for the tanker's return remain undisclosed by U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 03:23 IST
USA Returns Seized Tanker to Venezuela: A Historic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected diplomatic gesture, the United States has returned a previously seized supertanker to Venezuela, according to two U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. This development is unprecedented during President Donald Trump's administration, marking a fascinating shift in approach.

The tanker, identified as the Panama-flagged M/T Sophia, was handed back to Venezuelan authorities earlier this month. However, the reasons behind the tanker's return have not been disclosed by officials who preferred to remain anonymous.

While the move raises questions, the U.S. Coast Guard, responsible for operations involving interdiction and seizures, has yet to offer any public comment on this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026