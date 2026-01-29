Sophie Molineux: Leading Australia into the Future

All-rounder Sophie Molineux is set to become the new face of Australian cricket leadership, stepping into the captaincy role as Alyssa Healy retires post the India home series, according to Cricket Australia.

Healy, a stalwart of the game, announced her retirement plans earlier, marking the end of a 16-year career replete with two one-day international World Cup victories and six successful T20 World Cup campaigns. Molineux, 28, will immediately take command in the T20 internationals against India.

Following Healy's tenure as skipper for the concluding ODIs and test match, Molineux will begin her full-time captaincy during the Caribbean tour in March, as confirmed by Cricket Australia. Molineux expressed immense pride in her new role, emphasizing her admiration for Healy's significant impact on the team and sport.