Root and Brook Shine: England Clinches ODI Series with Spectacular Centuries

In a thrilling conclusion to the ODI series in Colombo, England emerged victorious over Sri Lanka by 53 runs, thanks to stellar centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook.

After early setbacks, Root's partnership with captain Brook steadily amassed runs, with Brook unleashing an explosive 136 off 66 balls, propelling England to an imposing 357-3 total.

Sri Lanka's response was spirited, but faltered despite Pavan Rathnayake's maiden century. Disciplined England bowling ensured the hosts were dismissed for 304, securing England's 2-1 series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)