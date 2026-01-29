Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Shares Dip After Q3 Earnings Fall Short

Maruti Suzuki India's shares dropped by 3.5% after the company's Q3 earnings report underwhelmed investors. Despite a 4% increase in net profit, results were impacted by a one-time provision due to new Labour Codes. The company, however, achieved record domestic sales, highlighting a recovery in the car market.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India experienced a 3.5% decline on Thursday following a third-quarter earnings report that did not meet investor expectations. On the BSE, the stock fell to Rs 1,4370, while the NSE recorded a 3.52% decrease to Rs 14,353.

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,879 crore for the December quarter of fiscal year 2026. This increase was hindered by a one-time provision of Rs 594 crore due to the implementation of new Labour Codes.

Despite the profit hit, Maruti Suzuki noted a record in domestic sales, reaching 564,669 units, spurred by a recovery in the Indian car market, especially within the small car segment. Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 49,904 crore, contrasting with the Rs 38,764 crore recorded in the same period the previous year.

