LIV Golf Tees Up Major Changes: More Players, More Points, More Excitement!

LIV Golf is shaking up its league with significant changes to ensure the sport remains competitive and compelling. On Wednesday, the league revealed plans to expand its player roster and implement a broader points system, awarding every participant, ensuring no one leaves empty-handed.

The changes are part of an effort to make the league more competitive, bringing more transparency, and rewarding consistent performance, according to Scott O'Neil, CEO of LIV Golf. The number of players retaining league status annually will go from 24 to 34, while the new 72-hole format aims to elevate the competition's intensity.

These strategic modifications have been introduced amid discussions by the Official World Golf Ranking board to potentially award ranking points to LIV Golf. Although their final decision is still pending, the adjustments reflect LIV's commitment to creating a more meritocratic and thrilling playing environment for its global audience.