Left Menu

LIV Golf Tees Up Major Changes: More Players, More Points, More Excitement!

LIV Golf has announced key changes to its league, including an expanded 72-hole format and a revised points system awarding all players. The league's 'Lock Zone' expands from 24 to 34 players, enhancing its competitive edge. The alterations aim to boost transparency, competition, and player pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:04 IST
LIV Golf Tees Up Major Changes: More Players, More Points, More Excitement!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LIV Golf is shaking up its league with significant changes to ensure the sport remains competitive and compelling. On Wednesday, the league revealed plans to expand its player roster and implement a broader points system, awarding every participant, ensuring no one leaves empty-handed.

The changes are part of an effort to make the league more competitive, bringing more transparency, and rewarding consistent performance, according to Scott O'Neil, CEO of LIV Golf. The number of players retaining league status annually will go from 24 to 34, while the new 72-hole format aims to elevate the competition's intensity.

These strategic modifications have been introduced amid discussions by the Official World Golf Ranking board to potentially award ranking points to LIV Golf. Although their final decision is still pending, the adjustments reflect LIV's commitment to creating a more meritocratic and thrilling playing environment for its global audience.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026