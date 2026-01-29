Scotland Seeks Redemption: Setting New Goals for Six Nations Success

Scotland's rugby team is hard at work ensuring they don't let crucial wins slip away after experiencing near-victories against New Zealand and Argentina. Missing out after leading these strong opponents has become a key focus as they prepare for the upcoming Six Nations tournaments.

Against New Zealand, Scotland saw a 17-0 disadvantage erased only to lose to a late try and penalty. The Argentina match was also heart-wrenching, with Scotland's early 21-0 lead vanishing as they ultimately fell 33-24, leaving fans at Murrayfield in disbelief.

Center Huw Jones emphasized that these issues are now addressed, with Scotland training intensely ahead of their opening Six Nations match against Italy. Jones highlights a more developed squad mentality, noting improvements both in processes and team mindset as they strive for consistency in future games.