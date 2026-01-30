Tennis-Gadecki and Peers become first duo in 37 years to defend Australian Open mixed doubles crown

Australians Olivia Gadecki and John Peers beat ‌French duo Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6 6-3 10-8 on ⁠Friday to become the first pair in 37 years to retain the Australian Open mixed ​doubles title. The last pair to successfully defend ‍the title were Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh in 1989 while the last Australian duo to do ⁠so ‌were ⁠Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago.

The French ‍pair edged a break-filled first set before the ​Australians regrouped and fed off the home ⁠crowd to level the contest and force a 10-point ⁠tiebreak. The Australians found themselves 7-5 down in the match tiebreak but clawed their ⁠way back to seal victory on their second ⁠championship point ‌as the home crowd at Rod Laver Arena erupted.

