Tennis-Gadecki and Peers become first duo in 37 years to defend Australian Open mixed doubles crown

The last pair to successfully defend ‍the title were Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh in 1989 while the last Australian duo to do ⁠so ‌were ⁠Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago. The French ‍pair edged a break-filled first set before the ​Australians regrouped and fed off the home ⁠crowd to level the contest and force a 10-point ⁠tiebreak.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-01-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 08:27 IST
Australians Olivia Gadecki and John Peers beat ‌French duo Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6 6-3 10-8 on ⁠Friday to become the first pair in 37 years to retain the Australian Open mixed ​doubles title. The last pair to successfully defend ‍the title were Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh in 1989 while the last Australian duo to do ⁠so ‌were ⁠Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago.

The French ‍pair edged a break-filled first set before the ​Australians regrouped and fed off the home ⁠crowd to level the contest and force a 10-point ⁠tiebreak. The Australians found themselves 7-5 down in the match tiebreak but clawed their ⁠way back to seal victory on their second ⁠championship point ‌as the home crowd at Rod Laver Arena erupted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

