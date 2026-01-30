Tennis-Gadecki and Peers become first duo in 37 years to defend Australian Open mixed doubles crown
The last pair to successfully defend the title were Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh in 1989 while the last Australian duo to do so were Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago. The French pair edged a break-filled first set before the Australians regrouped and fed off the home crowd to level the contest and force a 10-point tiebreak.
- Country:
- Australia
Australians Olivia Gadecki and John Peers beat French duo Kristina Mladenovic and Manuel Guinard 4-6 6-3 10-8 on Friday to become the first pair in 37 years to retain the Australian Open mixed doubles title. The last pair to successfully defend the title were Jana Novotna and Jim Pugh in 1989 while the last Australian duo to do so were Margaret Court and Ken Fletcher 62 years ago.
The French pair edged a break-filled first set before the Australians regrouped and fed off the home crowd to level the contest and force a 10-point tiebreak. The Australians found themselves 7-5 down in the match tiebreak but clawed their way back to seal victory on their second championship point as the home crowd at Rod Laver Arena erupted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CORRECTED-French senate votes for bill to allow oil and gas exploration in overseas territories
Centrist Leaders Poised for French Presidential Race
Inferno in the French Alps: Evacuation at Courchevel High-End Hotels
French Finance Minister Calls for Transparency from Capgemini on ICE Contract
French Cognac Producers Uproot Vines Amidst Falling Demand