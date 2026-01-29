Left Menu

India's Olympic Dreams: The Bid for 2036

Amid its 2036 Olympic bid, India focuses on shifting its medal strategy towards high-yield disciplines like aquatics and cycling. Infrastructure isn't a concern, but enhancing sports performance is. Grassroots talent identification and AI will play crucial roles in training potential athletes for international competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:30 IST
India's Olympic Dreams: The Bid for 2036
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of India's ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympics, attention has shifted beyond mere infrastructure, with the spotlight now on revamping the nation's medal strategy. Ahmedabad, the contender city, seems aptly prepared, yet official focus is on disciplines with high medal yields like aquatics and cycling where India currently lags.

India's Sports Ministry is strategizing to enhance the country's standing in global sports, akin to China's performance boost during the 2008 Beijing Games. A grassroots talent identification program is set to intensify, leveraging artificial intelligence for talent discovery and development in under-represented sports.

Before the 2036 Games, India aims to successfully host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, focusing on cost-efficient operations. This endeavor is seen as a crucial stepping stone towards improving India's organizational capabilities, learning from past challenges faced during the 2010 edition of the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026