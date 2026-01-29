India's Olympic Dreams: The Bid for 2036

In the midst of India's ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympics, attention has shifted beyond mere infrastructure, with the spotlight now on revamping the nation's medal strategy. Ahmedabad, the contender city, seems aptly prepared, yet official focus is on disciplines with high medal yields like aquatics and cycling where India currently lags.

India's Sports Ministry is strategizing to enhance the country's standing in global sports, akin to China's performance boost during the 2008 Beijing Games. A grassroots talent identification program is set to intensify, leveraging artificial intelligence for talent discovery and development in under-represented sports.

Before the 2036 Games, India aims to successfully host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, focusing on cost-efficient operations. This endeavor is seen as a crucial stepping stone towards improving India's organizational capabilities, learning from past challenges faced during the 2010 edition of the Games.

