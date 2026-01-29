IAEA Launches AI Project to Speed Up Disaster Infrastructure Assessments

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched a new international research project to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can strengthen non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques used in disaster response, enabling faster, safer and more reliable assessments of damaged infrastructure.

The five-year Coordinated Research Project (CRP) will focus on integrating AI technologies with advanced NDT methods to improve the rapid evaluation of bridges, buildings and dams following disasters such as earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, extreme weather events and industrial accidents.

As disasters increase in frequency and severity worldwide, the ability to quickly determine whether critical infrastructure is safe to use is essential for protecting lives, supporting emergency operations and accelerating recovery.

By combining AI with established NDT techniques, the project aims to deliver real-time, data-driven insights that reduce risks for responders, speed up engineering decisions and strengthen disaster resilience.

AI and Non-Destructive Testing for Disaster Response

Non-destructive testing uses techniques such as ultrasonics, radiography, imaging, rebar detection and hardness testing to identify hidden damage without harming structures. The IAEA has long supported countries in applying NDT for post-disaster safety assessments through its technical cooperation programmes.

The new CRP builds on this foundation by exploring how deep learning and convolutional neural networks can automate damage detection, accelerate data interpretation and improve consistency in complex assessments. AI-enhanced NDT can also be applied to drone-based inspections and advanced imaging, including thermal, radiographic and tomographic data.

Together, these tools promise to significantly expand the capabilities available to engineers and emergency responders in high-risk environments.

Project Objectives

The CRP aims to strengthen global disaster preparedness by developing and validating AI-augmented NDT methodologies that are practical, accurate and scalable. It will bring together research institutions, laboratories, universities and specialised agencies from IAEA Member States.

Key objectives include:

Investigating AI and emerging technologies for advanced NDT in complex disaster scenarios

Designing experimental studies to generate datasets for training and validating AI models

Establishing protocols and data standards for AI-enhanced NDT data sharing

Developing and validating methodologies that improve the speed and reliability of post-disaster assessments

Creating frameworks to integrate AI-based NDT outputs into engineering models and disaster-management decision-making

The outcomes are expected to benefit civil engineers, disaster-response teams, civil protection authorities and national infrastructure safety institutions worldwide.

Call for Research Participation

Research organisations interested in joining the CRP are invited to submit a Proposal for Research Contract or Agreement by 27 February 2026 to the IAEA’s Research Contracts Administration Section, using the official template available on the Coordinated Research Activities web portal.

The IAEA strongly encourages the participation of female and early-career researchers in submitted proposals.

Further information is available through the contact form on the CRP web page.