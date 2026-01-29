Goalkeeper's Last-Minute Heroics Redefine Champions League Thrills
In a dramatic turn of events, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin's last-minute header sent his team into the Champions League playoffs, knocking out Olympique de Marseille. UEFA's new 36-team league phase provided captivating drama, with simultaneous fixtures testing the tournament's revamped format and delivering widespread excitement and uncertainty.
It was a night of high drama for the Champions League as Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a decisive goal in the 98th minute against Real Madrid, determining the knockout stage line-up. The thrilling action unfolded in simultaneous matches, with fans watching with bated breath as the stakes soared.
At Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, spectators were aware that a late Madrid goal could have jeopardized their team's position. However, Trubin's unexpected strike secured Benfica's playoff spot with a 4-2 victory, pushing Real Madrid out of the top eight. The tense finale underscored UEFA's new league phase, designed for drama.
UEFA's revamped format scrapped the traditional group stage, replacing it with a single 36-team league. This restructure aimed to maintain high stakes throughout, achieving precisely that on Matchday eight. With 61 goals scored and intense stakes, the league phase climax reached its peak, offering captivating uncertainty and excitement.
