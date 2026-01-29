Sabalenka and Rybakina Set Up Blockbuster Australian Open Final Amid Geopolitical Drama
Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her fourth consecutive Australian Open final by defeating Elina Svitolina, amid geopolitical tensions. She will face Elena Rybakina, who defeated Jessica Pegula to reach the final. Sabalenka aims for her third tournament title, while Rybakina pursues her second major title after her 2022 Wimbledon win.
In an anticipated showdown, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her fourth straight Australian Open final after outplaying Ukrainian competitor Elina Svitolina. The semi-final, marked by geopolitical tensions, concluded with a confident 6-2, 6-3 victory for Sabalenka.
The Belarusian top-seed debated a crucial umpiring call but managed to channel her frustration into aggressive gameplay, securing a dominant win. She now faces Elena Rybakina in a rematch of the 2023 Melbourne Park final, with Rybakina having bested Jessica Pegula in their semi-final matchup.
Amid ongoing controversy surrounding players from Russia and Belarus, Sabalenka is set on capturing her third title in four years at the event. Meanwhile, Rybakina, fresh from her Wimbledon victory, displays robust form as both players gear up for a thrilling finale.
