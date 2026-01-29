Sharma closes with four birdies in round of 66 to lie third in Bahrain

Left Menu

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma fired four closing birdies for a solid 6-under 66 to be tied third on the opening day of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. On the second nine, he birdied the third, but dropped shots on the sixth and the eighth to finish at 2-under 70.

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma fired four closing birdies for a solid 6-under 66 to be tied third on the opening day of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. Sharma, who seems to have finally become comfortable with his new set of clubs, was behind co-leaders Alejandro del Rey of Spain and German Alexander Schott, who carded 7-under 65 each. India's other player in the field Yuvraj Sandhu also had a good start with 2-under 70 and was Tied-31st. Patrick Reed winner of the Dubai Desert Classic last week, who announced he was leaving LIV, shot 1-under 71 and was Tied-59th. Sharma, a two-time winner, who lost his card at the end of 2025, also regained his rights soon after by finishing tied second in the Qualifying School. Sharma's first event of 2026 was the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he missed the cut. Also missing the cut was Yuvraj Sandhu, who earned a Tour card by topping the Order of Merit on the domestic PGTI Tour in India. In Bahrain, Sharma had a great day with the putter. Starting from the tenth, birdied the 12th and the 14th but he dropped a shot on the 15th. A birdie on the 16th ensured he turned in 2-under. On the second nine, the front side of the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain, Sharma parred the first five holes and then caught fire. He birdied the sixth from 17 fee, the seventh from 14 feet and the eighth and ninth from almost seven feet each. On the first nine, he birdied the 12th from just under 30 feet. Sandhu, also starting from the tenth, birdied the 10th but gave it back on the next hole. Three birdies in a row from the 15th to the 17th saw him turn in 3-under. On the second nine, he birdied the third, but dropped shots on the sixth and the eighth to finish at 2-under 70. Co-leader Del Rey was bogey free in his round of 65, while Schott has six birdies in his first seven holes from the tenth. He had two birdies, an eagle, a bogey, and a double bogey on his second nine for a total of 65 for the day.

