Tennis-Raducanu splits with coach Roig after six months

Roig was the eighth coach of Raducanu's career, as ⁠the carousel continues to spin for the Briton.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:27 IST
British number one Emma Raducanu has called time on working ‌with coach Francisco Roig after six months, the 2021 U.S. Open champion said ⁠on Thursday. The split comes on the heels of Raducanu's second-round exit at the Australian Open, where the 23-year-old ​fell 7-6(3) 6-2 to unseeded Anastasia Potapova.

Raducanu had ‍appointed the Spaniard on a full-time basis in August, bringing in a coach with a strong Grand Slam pedigree. Roig ⁠served ‌as a ⁠long-time member of Rafael Nadal's coaching team during much of ‍the 22-times major winner's career. "While we have come to the ​conclusion together that we ought not to move ⁠forward, please know that I am very grateful for all ⁠you have taught me ...," Raducanu posted on Instagram.

Roig was the eighth coach of Raducanu's career, as ⁠the carousel continues to spin for the Briton. She has struggled ⁠to ‌find stability in her team since her stunning breakthrough at Flushing Meadows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

