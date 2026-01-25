Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Remarks on British Soldiers Stir Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked diplomatic tensions by praising British soldiers as 'brave warriors' following his controversial remarks about NATO troops in Afghanistan. This comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled Trump's initial comments as 'insulting and appalling.'

Trump's statements prompted widespread outrage, especially given Britain's significant military involvement in Afghanistan, which resulted in the loss of 457 service members. The nation played a crucial role in Helmand province and as a key ally in Iraq.

King Charles expressed concerns over Trump's remarks, while Prince Harry, a veteran of Afghanistan, insists on respectful acknowledgment of military sacrifices. Veterans have united to condemn Trump's earlier suggestion that European allies stayed away from Afghanistan's front lines.