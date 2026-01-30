Boxing-Joshua pays tribute to friends killed in Nigeria crash

British former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has paid tribute ‌to his two close friends who died in a car accident in Nigeria ⁠last month. Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the crash in Nigeria which killed his strength and conditioning coach ​Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

"It's tough. ‍It's really tough. I'm not going to sit here and show all of my emotions," Joshua said in the video ⁠posted ‌on social ⁠media. "One day my time will come and I'm not scared ‍either at all.

"It's actually comforting knowing I got two brothers ​on the other side. "I've lost people before, but ⁠I don't think I've lost people like that. My left ⁠and my right."

The accident occurred just a week after Joshua had knocked out Jake Paul in ⁠a bout in Miami. He is expected to fight fellow ⁠Briton ‌Tyson Fury this year but his next bout has not been announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)