Boxing-Joshua pays tribute to friends killed in Nigeria crash
Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the crash in Nigeria which killed his strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif 'Latz' Ayodele. "It's tough. My left and my right." The accident occurred just a week after Joshua had knocked out Jake Paul in a bout in Miami.
British former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has paid tribute to his two close friends who died in a car accident in Nigeria last month. Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the crash in Nigeria which killed his strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and his trainer Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.
"It's tough. It's really tough. I'm not going to sit here and show all of my emotions," Joshua said in the video posted on social media. "One day my time will come and I'm not scared either at all.
"It's actually comforting knowing I got two brothers on the other side. "I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people like that. My left and my right."
The accident occurred just a week after Joshua had knocked out Jake Paul in a bout in Miami. He is expected to fight fellow Briton Tyson Fury this year but his next bout has not been announced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British industry hopeful Starmer-Xi talks will unlock new trade, investment
Huge opportunity for Indian, UK institutions to collaborate, build talent in creative industries: British Council Country Director Alison Barrett
British PM Starmer Seeks Stronger China Ties Amid Global Challenges
British Prime Minister Seeks 'Sophisticated Relationship' with China
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Remarks on British Soldiers Stir Controversy