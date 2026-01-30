Left Menu

Tennis-Cramp‑hit Alcaraz says quitting never crossed mind in Melbourne epic

Clocking five hours and 27 minutes, ​it was the longest semi-final at the Australian Open and just shy of the five hours and 29 ‍minutes Alcaraz took to beat Jannik Sinner last year in the longest final at the French Open. "I think this was one of the more demanding matches that I have played in my career so far," Alcaraz said after improving his record of never losing a match ⁠after winning ‌the first two sets ⁠to 60-0.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:28 IST
Tennis-Cramp‑hit Alcaraz says quitting never crossed mind in Melbourne epic

Carlos Alcaraz described his five-set win over Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semi-finals as one of the most demanding matches of ‌his career, saying he never once thought of quitting even as crippling cramp threatened to stop him in his tracks.

The world number one looked to be cruising at ⁠two sets to love but began struggling to move at 4-4 in the third set as the cramp affected his right thigh, but he soldiered on to complete a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-7(4) 7-5 win. Clocking five hours and 27 minutes, ​it was the longest semi-final at the Australian Open and just shy of the five hours and 29 ‍minutes Alcaraz took to beat Jannik Sinner last year in the longest final at the French Open.

"I think this was one of the more demanding matches that I have played in my career so far," Alcaraz said after improving his record of never losing a match ⁠after winning ‌the first two sets ⁠to 60-0. "Physically we pushed each other to the limit ... our bodies to the limit. The level of the fifth set was really high.

"So ‍I'm just really happy to get the win, that I came back. I rank this in the top position of one of ​the best matches that I have ever won." Fans were left holding their breath when it appeared like ⁠Alcaraz moved towards Zverev to shake his hand after the opening game of the fourth set and call it a day.

But Alcaraz said he ⁠did not think about quitting even for a single second despite his woes. "I hate giving up," he declared.

"I just don't want to feel that way. There are some moments that it seems like, 'OK, I'm giving up' or 'I'm ⁠not fighting at all' which when I was young there were a lot of matches that I didn't want ⁠to fight anymore. "Then I got ‌mature ... Just one second more of suffering, one second more of fighting is always worth it. So that's why I just fight until the last ball and always ⁠believe that I can come back in every situation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026