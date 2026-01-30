Left Menu

Monank Patel to lead as USA announce squad for T20 World Cup

As many as 10 of the 15 players who played in the last edition in the Americas were on Friday named in the USA squad, led by Monank Patel, for the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka starting on February 7.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:34 IST
Monank Patel to lead as USA announce squad for T20 World Cup
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As many as 10 of the 15 players who played in the last edition in the Americas were on Friday named in the USA squad, led by Monank Patel, for the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka starting on February 7. USA will face co-host and defending champions India in the tournament opener in Mumbai. The International Cricket Council had suspended USA Cricket on September 23 last year on grounds of serious breaches of the ICC Membership Criteria. The squad was thus picked under a ''new selection process (that) has been developed in partnership with the ICC and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to ensure transparency and a truly merit-based process for identifying and selecting the best eligible players to represent the United States''. ''All Members of the selection panel submitted Conflict of Interest forms to the USOPC ahead of the meeting and the selection meeting was observed by a USOPC appointed Compliance Officer to ensure adherence to the Cricket Selection Procedures,'' a release said. The USA had beaten a full-member country in Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup and even made it to the Super Eight stage. The USA have trained for several weeks in Sri Lanka where the focus was on skill development, game awareness, and team bonding. They are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands. ''We hit every target and that's a testament to the players' dedication and hard work. The World Cup squad is strong, balanced, and ready to dominate in every department,'' said head coach Pubudu Dassanayake. Squad: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026