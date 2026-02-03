Left Menu

Thrills, Records, and Drama: ISPL Season 3's Unforgettable Journey

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 showcased exhilarating moments with rapid bowling feats and close finishes. Highlighted by Vivek Shelar's speed record and multiple dramatic match moments, the season heads into an intense playoff phase, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Surat | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 has captivated fans with its electrifying matches, showcasing both thrilling bowling speed and nail-biting finishes. As it advances to the playoffs, the tournament's stature continues to grow, promising even more excitement in the upcoming decisive games.

One of the standout highlights was the remarkable bowling displays, particularly when Tiigers of Kolkata's Vivek Shelar delivered a record-breaking 145.2 kph thunderbolt. This feat has been one of the most replayed moments in ISPL history, underscoring the skill and intensity of the competition.

As the playoffs approach, prominent performances such as Jignesh Patel's last-ball victory for Ahmedabad Lions, and Tiigers of Kolkata, accumulating a season-high score of 149, underscore the league's reputation for high-stakes drama. Fans eagerly await the conclusion of an unforgettable season, set to conclude with a grand finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

