Everton's Coaching Shake-Up: Brian Sorensen Departs
Everton has parted ways with coach Brian Sorensen after nearly four years, following a challenging season in the Women's Super League. The team placed ninth after 14 matches. Everton U-18 coach Scott Phelan will temporarily take charge as Everton seeks a new direction to avoid relegation threats.
Everton Football Club announced the departure of head coach Brian Sorensen on Wednesday. After a nearly four-year tenure, Sorensen exits amid struggles in the Women's Super League, leaving the team 9th after a string of poor performances.
Sorensen concluded his role with a victory, leading Everton to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, marking their first home victory of the league season. Despite this, CEO Angus Kinnear emphasized the need for a strategic shift to ignite progress on the field.
Everton U-18 coach Scott Phelan steps in as interim coach with the immediate challenge being an away match against the London City Lionesses this weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)