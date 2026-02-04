Everton's Coaching Shake-Up: Brian Sorensen Departs

Everton Football Club announced the departure of head coach Brian Sorensen on Wednesday. After a nearly four-year tenure, Sorensen exits amid struggles in the Women's Super League, leaving the team 9th after a string of poor performances.

Sorensen concluded his role with a victory, leading Everton to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, marking their first home victory of the league season. Despite this, CEO Angus Kinnear emphasized the need for a strategic shift to ignite progress on the field.

Everton U-18 coach Scott Phelan steps in as interim coach with the immediate challenge being an away match against the London City Lionesses this weekend.

