Left Menu

Everton's Coaching Shake-Up: Brian Sorensen Departs

Everton has parted ways with coach Brian Sorensen after nearly four years, following a challenging season in the Women's Super League. The team placed ninth after 14 matches. Everton U-18 coach Scott Phelan will temporarily take charge as Everton seeks a new direction to avoid relegation threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:49 IST
Everton's Coaching Shake-Up: Brian Sorensen Departs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Everton Football Club announced the departure of head coach Brian Sorensen on Wednesday. After a nearly four-year tenure, Sorensen exits amid struggles in the Women's Super League, leaving the team 9th after a string of poor performances.

Sorensen concluded his role with a victory, leading Everton to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa, marking their first home victory of the league season. Despite this, CEO Angus Kinnear emphasized the need for a strategic shift to ignite progress on the field.

Everton U-18 coach Scott Phelan steps in as interim coach with the immediate challenge being an away match against the London City Lionesses this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Sacred Ghee Scam: A Temple Blunder Unveiled

Sabarimala Sacred Ghee Scam: A Temple Blunder Unveiled

 India
2
India's Oil Diversification Continues Amidst US-Russia Dynamics

India's Oil Diversification Continues Amidst US-Russia Dynamics

 Russia
3
Leadership Shift in South Africa's Democratic Alliance: John Steenhuisen Steps Down

Leadership Shift in South Africa's Democratic Alliance: John Steenhuisen Ste...

 Global
4
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026